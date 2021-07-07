AT&T mixes MEC with Google Cloud

AT&T moved to increase the integration of its Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) platform with Google Cloud, signalling a recent 5G core deal with Microsoft will not be the operator’s only cloud partnership.

After working with Google for more than a year on network edge solutions, AT&T said it is now set to launch services using its MEC and Google Cloud.

These will be enabled by Google Maps, Android, Pixel, AR and VR, the companies stated. By combining these with the AT&T network, businesses can enable video analytics, inventory management and quality control checks, along with telehealth and immersive entertainment.

AT&T expects enterprise customers to create their own applications to take advantage of 5G, MEC, and Google Cloud.

The partnership gives its enterprise MEC customers access to core Google Cloud capabilities including Kubernetes, AI, machine learning and data analytics.

AT&T and Google said they want to give enterprises the flexibility to manage data on premise, in a customer’s data centre or in any cloud.

They are working to combine AT&T Network Edge with Google Cloud in 15 US cities starting with Chicago this year, with Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, and San Francisco due to be added in 2022.

The partnership also includes a consumer element in the form of a deal providing new AT&T fibre and 5G customers a free six-month subscription to Google’s Stadia Pro gaming service.

Rival Verizon is offering free access to Apple Arcade and Google Play for customers taking unlimited plans.