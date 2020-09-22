 AT&T, Microsoft boost IoT security - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T, Microsoft boost IoT security

22 SEP 2020

AT&T and Microsoft targeted advances in enterprise IoT security, developing a 4G and LTE-M module enabling connected machines to bypass public Wi-Fi and transmit data to the software giant’s Azure cloud computing service using a private network.

Galen Hunt, MD of Azure Sphere, said in a blog the device will better protect essential equipment and data by tapping heightened security offered by mobile networks, helping enterprises fend off “disruptive” IoT attacks which “jeopardise long-term business value and objectives”.

He explained the AT&T module can be retrofitted to existing Wi-Fi-enabled machines in settings including restaurants and manufacturing plants.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live it is plugged-in via a USB port.

Using AT&T’s networks, the module will enable connectivity for smart machines in more than 200 countries and regions, including remote areas where Wi-Fi is unavailable, Hunt added.

The product is the result of a collaboration between AT&T and Microsoft announced in July 2019, spanning cloud, edge network, cybersecurity and IoT projects.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

