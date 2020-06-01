 AT&T media unit taps another former Hulu exec - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T media unit taps another former Hulu exec

01 JUN 2020

AT&T appointed Richard Tom (pictured) as CTO of its WarnerMedia unit, the second former Hulu executive hired in recent weeks as the operator looks to fine-tune its video streaming platform and content strategy.

Tom brings much in the way of media experience, having been CTO at Hulu and subsequently co-founding short-form video service Vessel, which was acquired by Verizon in November 2016. After this, the executive served as CTO of Digital Entertainment at Verizon until September 2018.

His appointment comes a month after after former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar became head of WarnerMedia, ahead of the launch of AT&T’s key new video streaming service, HBO Max.

“WarnerMedia’s future will be as much about technology as it will be about storytelling”, Kilar said, adding Tom brings to the table “deep technical chops, a dogged customer focus, clear and bold vision, and a magnetism that attracts other world-class builders to him”.

Tom will oversee WarnerMedia’s technology strategy and platform development, and operations including data strategy; content delivery systems; and broadcast engineering for HBO Max. Technology teams from AT&T’s Xandr advertising division will also report to him.

AT&T executives previously stated the operator aims to use its WarnerMedia assets, including HBO Max, to boost its wireless business, offering content bundles as an incentive for users to upgrade to more expensive unlimited tariffs.

Previous WarnerMedia CTO Jeremy Legg took on a new role as EVP and CTO of AT&T Communications.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AT&T, Verizon hungrily eye fixed 5G progress

AT&T drops 5G Evolution branding

US operators eager for 5G iPhone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association