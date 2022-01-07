 AT&T makes government subsidy move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T makes government subsidy move

07 JAN 2022

AT&T and prepaid subsidiary Cricket Wireless opened enrolment for a government subsidy programme covering internet and mobile service costs, bringing the operator broadly in line with rivals Verizon and T-Mobile US.

Customers approved for the Affordable Connectivity Programme (ACP) will gain access to a free prepaid mobile plan offering 5GB of data per month, with AT&T also offering 15GB for $10 a month or unlimited data for $20.

Cricket Wireless offers data plans for $30 per month, with less expensive packages for customers who take more than one line.

Subscribers to AT&T’s fibre internet service can also participate in the ACP.

The $14.2 billion ACP is part of a $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden in November 2021. The scheme replaced the $3.2 trillion Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) at the end of 2021 and will remain under the remit of the Federal Communications Commission.

Funds available each month are reduced from $50 under the EBB to $30 in the ACP.

Subscribers can apply the ACP to their existing services once approved for the programme by the government.

Verizon is also offering the ACP benefit, while T-Mobile is participating through its Assurance Wireless brand.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Google adds Verizon BlueJeans to smart glasses

Google precargará BlueJeans, de Verizon, en sus gafas inteligentes

US operators delay C-Band launch again

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association