 AT&T looks to cash-in on smart wallets in vehicles - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T looks to cash-in on smart wallets in vehicles

12 DEC 2022

An executive for US operator AT&T sketched a blueprint for connected cars and IoT devices which included use cases involving mobile wallets using blockchain, arguing the move removed hindrances of current banking infrastructure.

Cameron Coursey, VP of mobility products for AT&T Business, told Mobile World Live the operator was considering multiple avenues to use blockchain for smart vehicle wallets, including an eSIM SDK.

Blockchain can safeguard information exchanges, a reason prompting automotive manufacturers to consider it for in-vehicle payment processes.

Coursey stated smart vehicles would at some point be required to make multiple transactions in a single day across various systems including road tolls, electric vehicle charging stations and in-vehicle entertainment.

Currently, traditional banking systems pose challenges for performing such transactions on the go.

Coursey noted “transactions are often slow”, with the typical use of intermediaries “like a bank with a higher transaction fee, meaning there is a central point of failure”.

“And there are issues in keeping track of all accounts and balances.”

Multiple systems also increases the risk of data being compromised, with Coursey arguing vehicle wallet transactions are more secure because they are cryptographically signed at each stage.

He asserted blockchain wallets will “help smart vehicles to exchange funds easily” with various verticals “with minimal point-of-payment failure and transaction fees”.

The wallets will be accessible from cars and personal devices while the privacy and identity of the users are maintained.

“It enables smart vehicles to perform instant transactions across geographies, and these are barrier-free, without intermediaries.”

Smart vehicle wallets also enable transactions across multiple cryptocurrencies, which Coursey stated would make conversions easier.

Large-scale deployment of smart vehicle wallets are not imminent, with AT&T currently focused on vehicle-to-vehicle communications.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

AT&T to pay $6.3M over SEC lawsuit

Blog: AT&T, Verizon step forward on open RAN

Automotive sector drives AT&T SA 5G core development
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association