English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

AT&T looks to boost virtualisation with Brocade deal

05 JUN 2017

AT&T is set to buy Vyatta Software Technology from network tech company Brocade in a bid to boost its virtualisation efforts and enhance its enterprise product range.

The transaction, for an undisclosed sum, is subject to the completion of Broadcom’s $5.9 billion acquisition of Brocade – expected to close during the second half of 2017.

AT&T said the addition of technology from the Vyatta platform will contribute to its drive to virtualise and software control 75 per cent of its network by the end of the year.

The company will also use the acquired technology to enhance its enterprise cloud and premises based VNFs product range.

In the deal the operator will acquire the Vyatta network operating system, software in development, existing IP and any pending applications. AT&T will also employ several Brocade employees from its UK and US offices.

“Our network transformation effort lets us add new features quicker than ever before at a much lower cost,” said Andre Fuetsch, CTO and president of AT&T Labs.

“Being able to design and build the tools we need to enable that transformation is a win for us and for our customers.”

Network upgrade
AT&T is currently in the process of virtualising network functions, a move the company said was key for the development and successful roll-out of its 5G services.

At Mobile World Congress 2017, the company said it had began the deployment in 2015 and achieved 34 per cent virtulalisation by the end of 2016. At the time it said the target was 55 per cent virtualisation by the end of 2017, although with its latest announcement this goal has moved to 75 per cent.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Time Warner slams “lax” Google, Facebook regulation

Charter rejected $100B Verizon bid – report

DirecTV Now customer growth stalls – report

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association