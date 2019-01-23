 AT&T launches lab to drive content creation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T launches lab to drive content creation

23 JAN 2019

AT&T entertainment division WarnerMedia revealed plans to open a new innovation lab in New York City, where it will develop next generation content experiences powered by the operator’s 5G network technology.

The lab aims to bring together AT&T’s expertise in 5G, IoT, media, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to design more immersive content for consumers. WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said in a statement the facility will help accelerate the company’s expansion into new formats and platforms by acting as a “next-generation playground for our creative, tech and strategy executives, and key business partners”.

Initial areas of exploration will include how AT&T’s 5G infrastructure can be used to deliver augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality and gaming experiences. The National Basketball Association (NBA) will be one of the lab’s first partners, seeking ways to use technology to improve live sports experiences.

The lab will also investigate how best to apply AI and machine learning to data from AT&T’s 300 million consumer relationships to enhance content delivery and develop innovative advertising formats.

Jesse Redniss, EVP of data strategy and product innovation for WarnerMedia’s Turner brand, will oversee the lab’s creative priorities and objectives. He said the facility will “help redefine the future of the entertainment and sports experience.”

The operator did not say when the centre is expected to open its doors.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Vodafone, O2 split UK 5G bill

EU members pushed to accelerate 5G auction plans

Ericsson CEO warns on Huawei uncertainty

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association