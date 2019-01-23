AT&T launches lab to drive content creation - Mobile World Live

AT&T entertainment division WarnerMedia revealed plans to open a new innovation lab in New York City, where it will develop next generation content experiences powered by the operator’s 5G network technology.

The lab aims to bring together AT&T’s expertise in 5G, IoT, media, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to design more immersive content for consumers. WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said in a statement the facility will help accelerate the company’s expansion into new formats and platforms by acting as a “next-generation playground for our creative, tech and strategy executives, and key business partners”.

Initial areas of exploration will include how AT&T’s 5G infrastructure can be used to deliver augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality and gaming experiences. The National Basketball Association (NBA) will be one of the lab’s first partners, seeking ways to use technology to improve live sports experiences.

The lab will also investigate how best to apply AI and machine learning to data from AT&T’s 300 million consumer relationships to enhance content delivery and develop innovative advertising formats.

Jesse Redniss, EVP of data strategy and product innovation for WarnerMedia’s Turner brand, will oversee the lab’s creative priorities and objectives. He said the facility will “help redefine the future of the entertainment and sports experience.”

The operator did not say when the centre is expected to open its doors.