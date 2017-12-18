English
Home

AT&T launches fixed 5G trial for shoppers in Texas

18 DEC 2017

AT&T launched a new mmWave fixed-wireless 5G trial, this time aiming to provide Wi-Fi coverage to shoppers at a market in Waco, Texas.

The operator reported the trial will use prototype 5G radios and antennas for the network, along with its FlexWare network functions virtualisation (NFV) platform to serve as a router. Service will be distributed to the market’s vendors and an estimated 5,000 daily visitors via a total of 11 Wi-Fi access points located across the property. AT&T reported the new trial, which utilises 28GHz spectrum, is its largest fixed-wireless 5G test to date.

There are currently no standards-based 5G handsets on the market, but an AT&T representative said routing the 5G signal through Wi-Fi will allow end users to access speeds of over 1Gbps and latency of under 10 milliseconds. The trial is expected to boost speeds for visitors, vendors who use mobile point-of-sale devices and back office operations.

The operator noted in a statement the test enables it to assess 5G technology in real-world, high-traffic environments. Learnings from the tests will help AT&T speed up its 5G deployments, which it could begin in late 2018, it stated.

AT&T launched its first fixed-wireless 5G business trial with Intel in December 2016, and said it plans to expand its latest trial to other participants in Waco. Partners may include small businesses, residential customers, churches and large educational institutions, AT&T noted.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

