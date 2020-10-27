AT&T keeps receipt on Mexican spectrum - Mobile World Live

AT&T returned unspecified amounts of 800MHz spectrum it acquired in 2019 to the Mexican government, following a row over high costs, reported El Universal.

The Mexican newspaper cited information from the country’s regulator IFT stating the US operator had returned parts of spectrum in the band in certain areas where it operates a mobile network.

AT&T’s move comes as a row escalates in the country over high spectrum charges. Bnamericas reported the country’s finance ministry SHCP had proposed hiking fees for frequencies awarded in the 800MHz band and new bands suitable for 5G.

The US operator’s move follows a similar play by Telefonica, which returned frequencies in the 850MHz and 2.5GHz band after it reached a deal with AT&T Mexico to use its network for last mile mobile access, as part of a structural reform of its business.

America Movil CEO Daniel Hajj also recently focused on Mexican spectrum, noting during the company’s Q3 earnings call it was paying too much.