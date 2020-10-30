 AT&T IoT exec Penrose heads for door - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T IoT exec Penrose heads for door

30 OCT 2020

Long-time AT&T IoT chief Chris Penrose (pictured) revealed plans to leave the company for a new role as COO of AI software company FogHorn Systems.

Penrose will assume the role on 2 November, tasked with leading FogHorn Systems’ go-to-market strategy and growth efforts.

FogHorn Systems CEO David King stated Penrose’s “proven experience growing and scaling new business” and “extensive industry relationships” will aid the company’s continued expansion.

Penrose worked at AT&T for 30 years, serving as SVP of its IoT business from 2012 to 2019, and most recently as SVP of Portfolio Integration and Partner Solutions.

The operator’s VP of IoT Solutions and smart cities GM Michael Zeto left to join Boingo Wireless in March.

In December 2019, CEO John Stankey (who was then COO) highlighted staffing costs as a focus for its initiative in 2020, with management structure one of the areas up for review.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

