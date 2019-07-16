 AT&T inks networking agreement with IBM - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T inks networking agreement with IBM

16 JUL 2019

IBM set its newly acquired Red Hat assets to work as part of a strategic networking deal with AT&T, under which the operator will use the open source platform to manage applications and workloads for its business unit.

As part of the deal, IBM will serve as the primary developer and cloud provider for AT&T Business’ internal applications, and help manage AT&T Communications’ broader IT infrastructure.

In exchange, AT&T will use Red Hat’s platform to provide IBM with software defined networking, and boost its networking portfolio with 5G, IoT and multi-cloud capabilities.

The pair will also collaborate on the development of edge computing platforms, with the aim of helping enterprise customers capitalise on next generation features including low-latency and massive bandwidth.

Arvind Krishna, IBM SVP of cloud and cognitive software, said in a statement the move will provide customers with increased scale and performance, as well as “a common environment on which they can build once and deploy in any one of the appropriate footprints to be faster and more agile”.

The move comes a week after IBM closed its $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat.

IBM struck a struck a similar strategic networking deal with Vodafone Business in January.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

IBM completes $34B Red Hat deal

Veea sees edge computing as vital to 5G services

EC clears IBM move for Red Hat

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Mobile Mix: Shanghai sings a song of 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association