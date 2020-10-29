 AT&T, IBM deepen ties with 5G edge play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T, IBM deepen ties with 5G edge play

29 OCT 2020

AT&T moved to speed the rollout of edge computing capabilities to enterprise customers by offering access to IBM’s distributed cloud platform on its 5G network.

The move will marry AT&T’s 5G and multi-access edge compute capabilities with IBM’s recently unveiled Cloud Satellite service, which allows companies to tap the company’s public cloud at their premises or regionally.

AT&T stated this will allow enterprises to take advantage of increased data transfer speeds; lower latency; AI insights; and encryption to protect sensitive data. It cited healthcare; manufacturing; retail; supply chain; and banking and finance as examples of sectors which could reap the greatest benefits.

Customers will be able to manage their deployments through a dashboard providing an overview of multiple clouds and billions of devices.

Howard Boville, IBM SVP of hybrid cloud, said the move is “a significant step forward” which increases “the possibilities of 5G and edge in the enterprise”.

The collaboration expands on a partnership deal IBM and AT&T inked in July 2019: the operator is also pursuing cloud work with Microsoft.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Intelligence Brief: China on brink of breaking 200M 5G connection mark

Nokia, Intel press US for mid-band blitz

Verizon tips 2022 as 5G revenue tipping point

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Feature video: The big Apple 5G iPhone launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association