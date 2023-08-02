AT&T HR head Santone to depart

AT&T announced SVP of human resources Angela Santone (pictured) would leave next month after more than four years, during which she oversaw numerous lay-offs as part of a cost reduction initiative.

A representative AT&T said the departure is not related to its cost-cutting measures.

Bloomberg reported CEO John Stankey told staff Santone planned to depart last week.

Santone and two other females are listed on AT&T’s executive team.

She joined AT&T in 2019 as chief administrative officer and was promoted to her current role later that year. Her biography credits Santone with leading a transformation of the operator’s internal operating culture by directing employees to focus on customer experiences.

AT&T cut costs by $6 billion during Q2 as part of a plan announced three years ago to simplify its business and improve efficiency.

It aims to cut an additional $2 billion over the next three years.

Bloomberg reported AT&T had shed 74,130 employees, 32 per cent of its total headcount, between 2021 and end-June.

The representative told Mobile World Live the sum includes divestitures.

Fortune reported last month AT&T planned to reduce its 350 office locations to nine, along with requiring 60,000 managers to work at those locations in-person.

Bloomberg reported employees viewed the mandate as a method of implementing more lay-offs since many of the managers lived in other US states.