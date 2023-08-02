 AT&T HR head Santone to depart - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T HR head Santone to depart

02 AUG 2023

AT&T announced SVP of human resources Angela Santone (pictured) would leave next month after more than four years, during which she oversaw numerous lay-offs as part of a cost reduction initiative.

A representative AT&T said the departure is not related to its cost-cutting measures.

Bloomberg reported CEO John Stankey told staff Santone planned to depart last week.

Santone and two other females are listed on AT&T’s executive team.

She joined AT&T in 2019 as chief administrative officer and was promoted to her current role later that year. Her biography credits Santone with leading a transformation of the operator’s internal operating culture by directing employees to focus on customer experiences.

AT&T cut costs by $6 billion during Q2 as part of a plan announced three years ago to simplify its business and improve efficiency.

It aims to cut an additional $2 billion over the next three years.

Bloomberg reported AT&T had shed 74,130 employees, 32 per cent of its total headcount, between 2021 and end-June.

The representative told Mobile World Live the sum includes divestitures.

Fortune reported last month AT&T planned to reduce its 350 office locations to nine, along with requiring 60,000 managers to work at those locations in-person.

Bloomberg reported employees viewed the mandate as a method of implementing more lay-offs since many of the managers lived in other US states.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

AT&T CEO tackles lead-clad cable concerns

AT&T shrugs off lower net adds as profit grows

Lead cable concerns weigh on AT&T, Verizon

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association