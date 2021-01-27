 AT&T hit with $1.35B NumberSync patent case - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T hit with $1.35B NumberSync patent case

27 JAN 2021

US operator AT&T was accused of stealing technology to develop a system to allow calls to be taken on a range of smart devices, in court proceedings lodged by Network Apps, Reuters reported.

Network Apps filed the case at a district court in the state of New York, where it aims to receive at least $450 million in damages with hopes to treble this to compensate for AT&T’s claimed “willful and egregious infringement”.

The grievance surrounds AT&T’s NumberSync technology, which connects a variety of devices to users’ primary mobile phone numbers. This allows them to make and receive calls on smartwatches, tablets, PCs and some smart speakers.

Network Apps claims the technology used in NumberSync is based on its protected inventions, and features only cosmetic changes to an abandoned joint development project between the two companies on a similar concept.

The two stopped collaborating in 2014 and Network Apps claims associated licensing agreements on the work expired at the same time.

AT&T launched NumberSync in 2015.

In a statement, AT&T said it would “review this lawsuit when we receive it and respond in court.”

The operator also noted this was the second time the case had been attempted, with the previous one dismissed in 2017.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Video hobbles AT&T in Q4

Verizon pushes for mobile subsidy overhaul

AT&T captures $92 million FBI contract

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association