AT&T given 5 days to up its Straight Path offer

Straight Path Communications gave AT&T five days to improve on its acquisition offer of $1.6 billion, after an unnamed “multi-national telecommunications company” made a “superior proposal” to buy the spectrum licence holder for $1.8 billion.

While Straight Path declined to name the rival bidder, the ultimatum comes a week after it was reported Verizon is considering hijacking the deal.

AT&T announced its deal for Straight Path, which holds licences for spectrum approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for 5G, in early April. Its offer included a $1.25 billion payment to shareholders and would see AT&T take on the company’s liabilities and pay fees due to the FCC.

In a statement, Straight Path revealed the new proposal includes an offer “to acquire 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Straight Path for $104.64 per share”, whereas AT&T’s deal was $95.63 per share.

“AT&T has the option for the next five business days to negotiate a possible amendment of that agreement to match or exceed the bidder’s offer,” Straight Path said.

If Straight Path does decide to abandon the AT&T deal, it will have to pay a $38 million termination fee to the telecoms company, which Straight Path said the unnamed bidder is willing to do on its behalf.