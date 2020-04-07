 AT&T gets major cash injection - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T gets major cash injection

07 APR 2020

AT&T borrowed $5.5 billion to boost its short-term cash flow, but reassured investors its business remains strong despite pressure related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The operator noted in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission the money will be used for “general corporate purposes,” and must be repaid by 31 December. Financing was provided by a dozen banks, including Bank of America, CitiBank and Goldman Sachs.

In a related press release it said the loan will supplement the nearly $12 billion cash on hand it had at 31 December 2019, providing “additional financial flexibility” during the crisis.

AT&T was forced to close a large portion of its retail stores in response to the pandemic in March and, along with several other US operators, pledged not to disconnect customers due to non-payment during the pandemic.

Looking ahead, the operator said it expects its core subscription businesses and cost-reduction efforts will yield enough cash to sustain continued network investments, dividend and debt payments, and investments in new opportunities as the economy recovers.

The company also highlighted strength in its supply chain, noting it expects “limited” exposure to near-term equipment shortages.

Further details about the pandemic’s impact on the operator are expected to be revealed when it reports Q1 earnings on 22 April.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AT&T appoints new media chief

Pandemic spurs voice resurgence in US

Dish lends spectrum to AT&T during crisis

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association