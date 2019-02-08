 AT&T fires back at Sprint lawsuit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T fires back at Sprint lawsuit

08 FEB 2019

AT&T defended itself against accusations its 5G Evolution (5GE) branding is misleading to consumers, after Sprint filed a lawsuit seeking to ban its use of the term.

In a statement to Mobile World Live, an AT&T representative argued it clearly defined 5GE technology, which comprises LTE-Advanced techniques to boost network performance, as “an evolutionary step to standards-based 5G” when it introduced the term two years ago.

“We understand why our competitors don’t like what we are doing, but our customers love it…Customers want and deserve to know when they are getting better speeds.”

The statement also included a shot at Sprint’s own claims around 5G, noting assertions it made in the lawsuit appear to contradict statements made to officials reviewing its proposed merger with T-Mobile US.

“Sprint will have to reconcile its arguments to the FCC [Federal Communications Commission] that it cannot deploy a widespread 5G network without T-Mobile while simultaneously claiming in this suit to be launching ‘legitimate 5G technology imminently.’”

AT&T said it will fight the lawsuit while “continuing to deploy 5G Evolution in addition to standards-based mobile 5G.”

5G update
Separately, AT&T announced it achieved speeds of over 1.5Gb/s in a field trial of a new 5G software update for its network.

The operator said it tested the software on its live 5G network using a prototype mobile device and plans to roll out the upgrade across its next generation network “as quickly as possible”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint sues AT&T over 5G branding

T-Mobile chief slams merger doubters

Italy rejects reports of Huawei, ZTE 5G ban

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association