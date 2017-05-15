AT&T eyes large slice of the smart city pie

FROM TM FORUM LIVE, NICE, FRANCE: The different connectivity options that are set to underpin smart cities of the future are expected to account for between 5 and 10 per cent of the total smart city value chain, providing a multi-billion dollar opportunity for operators such as AT&T that are already investing heavily in this area.

That’s the view of Mike Zeto (pictured), general manager of AT&T Smart Cities, who argues the US operator is already planning to take a much larger share than this by “moving up the stack” towards applications and working with partners on the hardware side, for example. Zeto also pointed out that 5-10 per cent of a market that analysts such as Frost and Sullivan estimate will be worth around $1.57 trillion by 2020 is a sizeable opportunity on its own.

AT&T, which announced its smart city framework in January 2016 and formed strategic alliances with Cisco, Deloitte, Ericsson, GE, IBM, Intel and Qualcomm Technologies, is currently collaborating with around nine US cities on their smart city strategies, including Atlanta and Chicago. It recently expanded beyond its domestic market for the first time, choosing Dublin as the launchpad for its future European expansion.

Irish capital

Zeto, speaking to Mobile World Live, said the Irish capital was an obvious choice, in part because many large US multinational corporations are based there but also because Dublin and Ireland in general are already engaging in a number of Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives and Horizon 2020 projects. He said the fact that Ireland would still be part of the European Union once the United Kingdom has exited had “not really” played a role, but praised cities such as Dublin and Cork for breaking down traditional silos and enabling the development of a number of services, including intelligent transportation solutions.

In the US the operator is focusing on critical areas that have a major impact on the daily lives of citizens. These include smart irrigation solutions and the use of IoT sensors to reduce leaks; a traffic intersection network solution to help improve traffic flow; intelligent lighting, and many more besides.

Furthermore, in March 2017 AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) formed a public-private partnership (PPP) with the goal of building a modern, mobile broadband LTE network for first responders across the US. AT&T is investing about $40 billion over the 25-year life of the contract, while the government is investing $6.5 billion.

Zeto noted that PPPs will also play a key role in creating smart cities, although many hurdles still lie ahead in the realisation of large-scale smart city projects. Cities have little choice but to respond to growing population levels. As Zeto pointed out, they are moving as fast as they can – “and that is the scary thing.”

