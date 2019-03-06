AT&T expands operator security group scope - Mobile World Live

AT&T became the latest member of the Global Telco Security Alliance, giving the group a greater global presence in its efforts to help enterprises address the growing threat of cyber attacks.

In a statement the group, which was formed by Etisalat; Singtel; SoftBank; and Telefonica in April 2018, said AT&T is the first operator from North America to join, doing so as a founding member.

The group aims to bring together operators from around the world to offer enterprises cybersecurity insights, as threats continue to grow as a result of increased connectivity.

AT&T’s membership represents a step-up in resources and insights as a whole for the alliance, with AT&T bringing “extensive cybersecurity capabilities and technologies”.

The US operator’s recent acquisition of AlienVault was also highlighted, having reinforced its cybersecurity capabilities and helping it to provide solutions to “organisations of all sizes”, said the alliance.

Barmak Meftah, president of AT&T cybersecurity said: “Hackers have well-established and organised communities that cooperate to produce cyber threats and its time large network operators work together to help deliver disruptive innovations, and enable our global customers to detect and respond to threats faster and protect their digital footprint”.

Overall, the alliance has a pool of 6,000 security experts, with a global network of more than 28 Security Operations Centres.