 AT&T expands operator security group scope - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T expands operator security group scope

06 MAR 2019

AT&T became the latest member of the Global Telco Security Alliance, giving the group a greater global presence in its efforts to help enterprises address the growing threat of cyber attacks.

In a statement the group, which was formed by Etisalat; Singtel; SoftBank; and Telefonica in April 2018, said AT&T is the first operator from North America to join, doing so as a founding member.

The group aims to bring together operators from around the world to offer enterprises cybersecurity insights, as threats continue to grow as a result of increased connectivity.

AT&T’s membership represents a step-up in resources and insights as a whole for the alliance, with AT&T bringing “extensive cybersecurity capabilities and technologies”.

The US operator’s recent acquisition of AlienVault was also highlighted, having reinforced its cybersecurity capabilities and helping it to provide solutions to “organisations of all sizes”, said the alliance.

Barmak Meftah, president of AT&T cybersecurity said: “Hackers have well-established and organised communities that cooperate to produce cyber threats and its time large network operators work together to help deliver disruptive innovations, and enable our global customers to detect and respond to threats faster and protect their digital footprint”.

Overall, the alliance has a pool of 6,000 security experts, with a global network of more than 28 Security Operations Centres.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Telefonica warns on multivendor data disparity

CK Hutch, Telefonica team on enterprise offering

Millicom moves on Telefonica Central America units

Tags

Featured Content

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Tuesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association