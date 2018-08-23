AT&T establishes security unit after AlienVault buy

AT&T completed an acquisition of cybersecurity company AlienVault and detailed plans to use its technology and expertise in a newly formed unit targeting business customers.

In a statement, AT&T said it will continue to support and expand AlienVault’s multi-channel sales system and build on its “foundational technology and threat research”. AlienVault president and CEO Barmak Meftah will become president of AT&T Cybersecurity Solutions, while continuing as chief of the security company.

“Together we have the opportunity to simplify a complex problem and automate how customers tackle their cybersecurity needs,” Meftah said. “We will combine our phenomenal threat detection, incident response and compliance security platform with AT&T’s managed security capabilities, making near real-time threat information actionable and achievable.”

Meftah will report to Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Business. Arroyo stated the combination of AlienVault’s cybersecurity expertise with AT&T’s “ability to deliver innovative threat detection and response solutions at-scale,” will deliver a boost in the level of protection available to “businesses of all sizes”.

AlienVault offers tools to detect and mitigate threats, and developed a platform allowing researchers and professionals to gather and share data about new or ongoing threats.