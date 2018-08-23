English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T establishes security unit after AlienVault buy

23 AUG 2018

AT&T completed an acquisition of cybersecurity company AlienVault and detailed plans to use its technology and expertise in a newly formed unit targeting business customers.

In a statement, AT&T said it will continue to support and expand AlienVault’s multi-channel sales system and build on its “foundational technology and threat research”. AlienVault president and CEO Barmak Meftah will become president of AT&T Cybersecurity Solutions, while continuing as chief of the security company.

“Together we have the opportunity to simplify a complex problem and automate how customers tackle their cybersecurity needs,” Meftah said. “We will combine our phenomenal threat detection, incident response and compliance security platform with AT&T’s managed security capabilities, making near real-time threat information actionable and achievable.”

Meftah will report to Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Business. Arroyo stated the combination of AlienVault’s cybersecurity expertise with AT&T’s “ability to deliver innovative threat detection and response solutions at-scale,” will deliver a boost in the level of protection available to “businesses of all sizes”.

AlienVault offers tools to detect and mitigate threats, and developed a platform allowing researchers and professionals to gather and share data about new or ongoing threats.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

AT&T sued over cryptocurrency theft

US automated calls hit nearly 4B during July

AT&T takes sole ownership of Otter Media

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association