AT&T employs FirstNet for remote health

AT&T partnered with Samsung and telehealth specialist Qure4u to connect patients to doctors using the operator’s FirstNet infrastructure, part of a programme dubbed extended primary use of the public safety network.

In a statement yesterday (9 December), the operator explained healthcare, public works, essential government services, school security, transportation and utilities can all be considered as extended FirstNet users, though noted it conducts a rigorous review to ensure the network remains available for emergency services.

For Qure4u, AT&T will provide home delivery and set-up of blood pressure monitoring equipment, with Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets employed to forward data to healthcare providers.

The service aims to cover vulnerable patients in remote or underserved areas and can also be used for healthcare insurance claims.

A mobile device management system on the Samsung tablets is designed to safeguard patient data.

Samsung Electronics America chief medical officer Hon Pak believes remote patient monitoring “has the potential to transform the patient experience”.