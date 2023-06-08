 AT&T drives connected car service with HAAS Alert - Mobile World Live
AT&T drives connected car service with HAAS Alert

08 JUN 2023

AT&T continued to evolve its connected car platform, signing a letter of intent to work with specialist HAAS Alert to deliver warnings of hazards to drivers in what it claimed is the first bundle of mobile connectivity with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) software available for vehicle manufacturers.

The operator stated the collaboration will remove barriers to cellular V2X capabilities by offering direct integration and activation of a connected software service.

AT&T cited benefits in terms of minimising data costs associated with providing alerts, in addition to the broader boost to safety by helping to protect staff in the emergency services and road building sectors.

Digital alert data could also be used to enable advanced driver-assistance systems, and improve navigation by monitoring traffic patterns and road conditions.

Cameron Coursey, VP for connected solutions at AT&T, stated the combination of mobile connectivity with V2X software will “permanently improve transportation safety nationwide”.

The operator shifted its IoT and connected car products and functions into a new organisation earlier this year, part of a move to accelerate momentum in the fields.

Mike Robuck

