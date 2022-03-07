 AT&T dishes up cheaper unlimited 5G tier - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T dishes up cheaper unlimited 5G tier

07 MAR 2022
AT&T

AT&T reportedly targeted a segment of customers which want to tap faster 5G speeds at a cheaper price point while using their own handsets with a value-tier tariff.

Light Reading reported the Value Plus plan costs less than AT&T’s other unlimited offerings targeted at multiple users and families, at $50 per month for a single 5G line offering text, data and voice, though the operator may slow data rates if its network is busy.

Standard-definition streaming is included, but mobile hotspot capabilities are not.

An AT&T representative told Mobile World Live the tariff launched earlier this month to tap an “increase in market demand for access to a lower price point for unlimited post-paid, particularly for single lines and customers who prefer to bring their own devices”.

Roger Entner, founder and lead analyst at Recon Analytics noted the tariff is “focused on a small, budget conscious BYOD customer segment”, a group which “has traditionally chosen T-Mobile [US] and premium prepaid plans”.

He added it was unusual AT&T kept the fanfare over the plan’s launch to a minimum, speculating the operator may be trying to avoid drawing a response from T-Mobile.

Entner noted subscribers won’t have access to future handset promotions from AT&T without switching to a different, more expensive plan.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

AT&T teams with Ericsson to boost consumer 5G

Blog: Is C-Band different in the US?

¿La Banda-C de Estados Unidos es diferente?
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association