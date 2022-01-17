 AT&T, Dish Network dominate US 3.45GHz auction - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T, Dish Network dominate US 3.45GHz auction

17 JAN 2022

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced results of Auction 110, revealing AT&T, Dish Network and T-Mobile US as the biggest winners of licences to use the 3.45GHz mid-band spectrum.

AT&T outspent its competitors and secured more licences than any other bidder, committing just over $9 billion for 1,624 permits.

Dish Network, bidding as Weminuche, spent $7.3 billion on 1,232.

T-Mobile US committed $2.9 billion for 199 licences. The operator already has a mid-band spectrum portfolio acquired through its takeover of Sprint, and is ahead of AT&T and Verizon in mid-band 5G deployments.

The auction generated a total of $22.5 billion for the US government, making it the third-largest spectrum auction in the nation’s history behind a C-Band sale in 2021 ($81 billion) and the AWS-3 sale in 2015 ($44 billion).

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated Auction 110 “saw a substantial increase in the number of winning bidders per market” compared with the C-Band auction. She argued this is a positive sign for competition in the markets with multiple winning bidders.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

