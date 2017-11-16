English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T deploys LAA in Indianapolis

16 NOV 2017

AT&T has commercially deployed License Assisted Access (LAA) technology on its network in parts of Indianapolis, Indiana, in a move the operator touted as the latest step in its 5G evolution.

AT&T customers with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will now be able to benefit from increased speed and capacity in select areas of the city, the operator said. Additional LAA coverage is expected to be deployed in Indianapolis by the end of this year.

An AT&T representative told Mobile World Live the operator plans to expand its LAA deployments to additional cities in the coming weeks.

AT&T said the rollout of LAA and other LTE-Advanced technologies like carrier aggregation, 4×4 MIMO and 256QAM mark “major steps” on its journey to 5G. LAA in particular is expected to play a “key role” in helping AT&T reach gigabit speeds; previous tests of LAA alongside 4×4 MIMO and 256QAM helped AT&T reach peak speeds of 979Mb/s.

“As demand continues to grow at a rapid pace on our network, being able to offer customers not only fast speeds, but also increased capacity by combining licensed and unlicensed spectrum is an important milestone,” Marachel Knight, AT&T’s SVP of Wireless Network Architecture and Design, said in a statement.

Industry shift to LAA
AT&T’s announcement is the latest in a surge of news around LAA, as operators like T-Mobile and Verizon have confirmed a shift in their focus away from other unlicensed spectrum technologies like LTE-U.

T-Mobile VP of Network Engineering Mark McDiarmid told Mobile World Live the operator will include LAA capabilities in all the small cells it’s deploying both this year and next, and will enable the capability on user handsets through a software upgrade.

By contrast, VP of network support Mike Haberman indicated Verizon will deploy LAA selectively in areas where there’s demand for more capacity.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Blog: What happens if AT&T, Time Warner deal fails?

AT&T prepares for Super Bowl with LTE-A tech

Telus puts 5G at heart of convergence strategy
Huawei MBBF17 Articles

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association