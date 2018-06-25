AT&T closes in on service revenue growth

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson delivered an update on the operator’s 2018 outlook, predicting wireless service revenue will remain flat in Q2, but is on track to achieve positive growth in the second half of the year.

Speaking at an investor conference, he said AT&T expects wireless service revenue to be up for the full year 2018 on a comparable basis.

The news comes as three of the four largest US operators wage a battle to stabilise falling service revenue. In Q1, wireless service revenues dropped at Sprint, Verizon and AT&T, continuing a long downward slide.

However, like Stephenson, Verizon CFO Matt Ellis said in April the operator is hoping to buck that trend by the end of this year.

Stephenson also previewed Q2 results for AT&T’s international and video segments. He pointed to 700,000 net subscriber additions and improved churn from AT&T’s Mexico wireless operations, but said a turbulent exchange market could pressure international results.

In video, the number of DirecTV Now subscribers is expected to more than offset declines in the number of traditional TV subscribers. Stephenson said the shift to over-the-top video will likely continue, particularly as uptake of new offerings grows.

The operator recently launched its Watch TV service, which offers 30+ news and entertainment channels. It is free for subscribers on two new unlimited wireless plans and $15 per month for non-subscribers.