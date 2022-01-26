 AT&T claims net additions milestone - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T claims net additions milestone

26 JAN 2022

AT&T claimed leadership in US post-paid phone net additions, stating it bested its rivals during Q4 and brought in more subscribers in 2021 than in the previous ten years combined.

The operator reported net additions of 884,000 for Q4 compared with 844,000 reported by T-Mobile US in preliminary earnings and 558,000 for Verizon.

AT&T CEO John Stankey credited the user growth to a renewed focus on core businesses. In a statement, he forecast ongoing customer growth and added the operator will continue to cut costs.

On its earnings call, Stankey conceded there may be further changes for its DirecTV business, which was spun out in 2021, but added AT&T management would not be distracted by the unit due to it having its own leadership.

AT&T reported divestitures impacted earnings, with Q4 revenue of $41 billion down 10.4 per cent year-on-year. Net income of $5 billion overturned a $13.9 billion loss.

Full year net profit of $19.9 billion reversed a $5.4 billion loss in 2020, though revenue declined 1.6 per cent to $168.9 billion.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Capex increase drives Chunghwa Telecom gains

Verizon growth driven by 5G device demand

Ericsson poised for enterprise push, Q4 profit jumps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association