 AT&T chief rubbishes US vendor buy-in - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T chief rubbishes US vendor buy-in

07 FEB 2020

AT&T CEO and chairman Randall Stephenson (pictured) threw cold water on a suggestion by US officials the country should buy a stake in European equipment manufacturers, arguing it ought to avoid vendor lock-in.

During an interview with CNBC, Stephenson said “governments taking positions in private companies to develop private solutions I just don’t think is a good idea”. He added the country should instead “innovate our way out of this competitive quagmire” by exploring open and software-based solutions which “ensure we’re not tied to single providers”.

“Use innovation, use software to win, rather than just government mandates to win.”

The comments came after US attorney general William Barr suggested the country should buy a controlling stake in Ericsson or Nokia to boost its influence on the infrastructure market and reduce reliance on Huawei kit.

Reuters reported activist shareholder Cevian Capital, which owns an 8.4 per cent stake in Ericsson, received the idea with open arms, in a statement deeming it “clearly positive for Sweden, the company and shareholders”.

US divide
The US aims to develop global alternatives to Huawei to avoid what it views as a security threat from the vendor, but officials appeared at odds over the best path forward.

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow recently suggested the use of open RAN as a viable option, noting the government was pushing development with AT&T and others. However, Barr subsequently derided the idea as a “completely untested” approach which would “take many years to get off the ground, and would not be ready for prime time for a decade, if ever”.

In a speech unveiling his vendor investment scheme, Barr explained: “Putting our large market and financial muscle behind one or both of these firms would make it a more formidable competitor and eliminate concerns over its staying power.”

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Bell Canada calls for vendor diversity

US moots government move for Ericsson, Nokia

LG Uplus reaps benefit of 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association