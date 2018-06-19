English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

AT&T chief exploring further acquisitions

19 JUN 2018

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson revealed the company is planning a number of additional acquisitions to help boost its advertising ambitions in the wake of its massive tie up with Time Warner.

The operator previously said it would create a new targeted advertising platform using inventory from Time Warner’s Turner property. Stephenson told CNBC the upcoming deals will be in support of that effort.

“We’re standing up a significant advertising platform. You should expect some smaller, not like Time Warner, but some smaller M&A in the coming weeks to demonstrate our commitment to that.”

In a separate interview with Reuters, John Stankey, who will run AT&T’s new WarnerMedia business, said the shift to targeting will be a boon for both consumers and advertisers by allowing it to run fewer adverts while still reaching the right audience.

The news comes as AT&T begins its integration with Time Warner and pushes ahead with the launch of new ad-supported video models. Stephenson said one such offering, Watch TV, will make its debut this week.

Watch TV will offer a handful of entertainment-focused channels but no sports content, the CEO said. It will be offered for free to AT&T wireless customers on unlimited tariffs, or for $15 per month to non-subscribers.

As AT&T and Time Warner work through the integration process, Stephenson said one of the key challenges will be avoiding a culture clash and instead learning to collaborate to create more mobile-focused entertainment.

“We’re going to run these businesses fairly independently, but there are things we need to do to where we create value together” including “making sure that we’re beginning to think about creating content that is curated and formatted for the mobile environment as well.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T, Verizon face-off in San Jose with 5G moves

AT&T closes blockbuster Time Warner deal

AT&T victorious in Time Warner acquisition fight

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association