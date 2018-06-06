AT&T branches out in retail

AT&T debuted its first pop-up store in a move to diversify its distribution strategy and reach customers not served by its existing retail footprint.

Pop-up stores are temporary, requiring less construction and wiring than traditional brick-and-mortar locations and so can be launched more quickly. The operator also plans to use mobile stores at AT&T-sponsored events across the country.

An AT&T representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) the launches are part of a broader plan to add 1,000 new points of distribution by the end of 2019, comprising traditional sites and the new formats.

Ray Aguirre, AT&T’s assistant VP of retail sales and distribution, said in a statement the new approaches will allow the operator to be “nimble and quick to adapt in how we serve our customers”.

The first pop-up store opened in Dallas and AT&T is evaluating “several” additional markets: its goal is to launch stores within 60 days of signing a site lease.

AT&T’s move follows announcements by T-Mobile US and Sprint to expand retail coverage as they extend their networks, and could help bridge a gap to T-Mobile, which MoffettNathanson in April noted had surpassed AT&T as the operator with the second-largest retail footprint in the US.