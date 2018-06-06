English
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

AT&T branches out in retail

06 JUN 2018

AT&T debuted its first pop-up store in a move to diversify its distribution strategy and reach customers not served by its existing retail footprint.

Pop-up stores are temporary, requiring less construction and wiring than traditional brick-and-mortar locations and so can be launched more quickly. The operator also plans to use mobile stores at AT&T-sponsored events across the country.

An AT&T representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) the launches are part of a broader plan to add 1,000 new points of distribution by the end of 2019, comprising traditional sites and the new formats.

Ray Aguirre, AT&T’s assistant VP of retail sales and distribution, said in a statement the new approaches will allow the operator to be “nimble and quick to adapt in how we serve our customers”.

The first pop-up store opened in Dallas and AT&T is evaluating “several” additional markets: its goal is to launch stores within 60 days of signing a site lease.

AT&T’s move follows announcements by T-Mobile US and Sprint to expand retail coverage as they extend their networks, and could help bridge a gap to T-Mobile, which MoffettNathanson in April noted had surpassed AT&T as the operator with the second-largest retail footprint in the US.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

