 AT&T boosts Wi-Fi offload with Boingo - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T boosts Wi-Fi offload with Boingo

20 FEB 2019

AT&T extended a Wi-Fi roaming agreement with Boingo Wireless as part of a move to manage rapidly growing data traffic on its network.

Boingo CEO David Hagan told Mobile World Live (MWL) a previous agreement between the pair connected AT&T to its Wi-Fi service in a handful of locations, but noted the operator will now have access to the “vast majority” of its Passpoint-certified network. Specifically, the new deal covers more than 80 sites including military bases, airports, stadiums and shopping centres.

Passpoint is a standard developed by the Wi-Fi Alliance which makes Wi-Fi more like cellular connectivity, allowing users to connect to networks automatically and securely.

In a statement, AT&T VP of tower strategy and roaming JR Wilson said the expansion is “part of AT&T’s strategic network management initiatives that help accommodate rising mobile data traffic”, which on its network has grown more than 470,000 per cent since 2007.

Data demand
Wilson told MWL AT&T “will continue to find ways to meet this demand” through a combination of network enhancements and third-party agreements. He added Wi-Fi offload is a particularly valuable tool for serving high-density venues during the busiest times of day.

“To me it is not really an either-or choice, but rather a both-and approach that will be needed to meet the demand for data especially in these types of high-density venues.”

Hagan said data demand is impacting operators across the board, but added Wi-Fi offload offers a cost-effective option to manage the crush: “The price-per-bit on a Wi-Fi network is so much less expensive than on cellular technology that it’s kind of crazy that the carriers have not embraced it sooner.”

The CEO said Boingo already has similar Passpoint deals with Sprint and cable-operator Charter Communications, and ultimately expects all four tier-one US operators will ink offload agreements.

In a recent report, Cisco predicted 59 per cent of mobile data traffic will be offloaded to Wi-Fi by 2022, compared with 54 per cent in 2017.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T makes move to cut $171B debt

AT&T fires back at Sprint lawsuit

Sprint sues AT&T over 5G branding

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association