English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T begins testing AR, VR at new edge computing site

20 FEB 2018

AT&T launched the first trial at a new edge computing test bed in Silicon Valley this week, kicking things off with an augmented reality (AR) and VR project from GridRaster.

The operator said it is working with the edge cloud platform provider to test low-latency access to cloud computation for enhanced AR and VR experiences on mobile devices at the facility. The trial combines GridRaster’s compute and network stack power with AT&T’s edge cloud.

In a statement, GridRaster CEO Rishi Ranjan explained moving processing power closer to devices means the companies can enable immersive experiences without lag: “By moving the processing power to the cloud, and removing the physical distance between your device and the data centre, mobile experiences will be dramatically enhanced. The software behind this edge computing test zone will help us get there, faster.”

AT&T stated the trial will give it the tools necessary to start building AR and VR edge applications, but noted the project is just the first of many tests it hopes to conduct at the facility.

The operator revealed it is also working with The Linux Foundation to launch a new open source project named Akraino which will create the software stack necessary to support edge computing. AT&T said it is handing over code for carrier-scale edge computing systems to jumpstart the effort.

Akraino is expected to release open source project code for participants in the second quarter of this year.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Blog: Will dysfunction cost the US its 5G edge?

AT&T tipped for wireless launch in Brazil

AT&T makes bold play in Time Warner court battle

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association