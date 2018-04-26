AT&T backs away from FWA 5G

Verizon is pushing hard to deploy fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G by the end of this year, but AT&T still isn’t sold on the idea.

Speaking on the operator’s Q1 earnings call, CFO John Stephens said AT&T’s test have proven “it can be done” but added “we’re not as excited about the business case”.

Stephens explained part of what’s preventing AT&T from jumping on the FWA bandwagon is the technology’s requirement for backhaul infrastructure very near the customer premises: “that could be, depending upon your ability to successfully pick who’s going to buy and how much we’re going to need, a very tricky business case”.

While Stephens said AT&T’s fibre and FirstNet networks could provide plenty of backhaul, he pointed out if the fibre is already there “it may be just as effective and maybe even a better quality product to give those customers fibre-to-the-home”.

The statements came as a follow up to comments Stephens made in March, when he said AT&T was exploring the feasibility of a FWA launch.

For the time being, Stephens added AT&T is confident its FirstNet and “5G Evolution” network expansions will be able to serve most of the mobile broadband demands that exists today.