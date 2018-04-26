English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T backs away from FWA 5G

26 APR 2018

Verizon is pushing hard to deploy fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G by the end of this year, but AT&T still isn’t sold on the idea.

Speaking on the operator’s Q1 earnings call, CFO John Stephens said AT&T’s test have proven “it can be done” but added “we’re not as excited about the business case”.

Stephens explained part of what’s preventing AT&T from jumping on the FWA bandwagon is the technology’s requirement for backhaul infrastructure very near the customer premises: “that could be, depending upon your ability to successfully pick who’s going to buy and how much we’re going to need, a very tricky business case”.

While Stephens said AT&T’s fibre and FirstNet networks could provide plenty of backhaul, he pointed out if the fibre is already there “it may be just as effective and maybe even a better quality product to give those customers fibre-to-the-home”.

The statements came as a follow up to comments Stephens made in March, when he said AT&T was exploring the feasibility of a FWA launch.

For the time being, Stephens added AT&T is confident its FirstNet and “5G Evolution” network expansions will be able to serve most of the mobile broadband demands that exists today.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T pays price for stemming subscriber losses

AT&T continues tower spree with CitySwitch deal

US probes accusations of collusion in eSIM proposals

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association