 AT&T appoints new media chief - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T appoints new media chief

02 APR 2020

AT&T tapped former Hulu chief Jason Kilar (pictured) to lead its WarnerMedia unit starting 1 May, appointing him to take over the role from John Stankey as the company prepares to launch a key video streaming product.

The move comes seven months after Stankey was appointed to a newly created role of president and COO of AT&T alongside his WarnerMedia duties.

Kilar served as CEO of Hulu from its founding in 2007 until 2013, when he moved on to co-found and lead video streaming service Vessel. He also brings experience gained in several leadership positions at Amazon, including SVP of worldwide application software.

In a statement, Stankey said Kilar’s appointment ahead of the planned launch of a new HBO Max streaming service in May “gives us the right management team to strategically position our leading portfolio of brands, world-class talent and rich library of intellectual property for future growth.”

Strategy
CFO John Stephens, at an investor conference in March, tipped HBO Max to be a “big positive for our wireless business,” allowing the operator to bundle popular content as an incentive for users to upgrade to its highest-priced unlimited tariff.

“They may not pay for a separate line item for that HBO Max, but their total monthly bill may be $15 to $20 higher than the base unlimited package…that ability to generate that additional revenue is significant”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Singtel-backed streaming service calls it quits

Pandemic spurs voice resurgence in US

Dish lends spectrum to AT&T during crisis

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Pandemic doesn’t stop the P Series

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association