AT&T, Airstream create connected caravans

Iconic US caravan maker Airstream inked a deal with AT&T to deliver 4G connectivity in its Classic range to create what the pair dubbed a Smart Recreational Vehicle (RV).

The operator said its network will power a Wi-Fi hotspot in the vehicle capable of supporting up to ten devices, including smartphones, computers and TVs. AT&T will also provide connectivity for an array of gadgets inside the caravan, enabling users to monitor and control temperature; gas tanks; battery power; water levels; lighting; awnings; and ventilation through a mobile app.

While the technology will be offered in 2019 Airstream Classic models, customers need an existing AT&T contract to activate an RV plan.

Data tariffs for the caravans will start at $25 per month for 5GB of data, though customers will also be able to get a year of unlimited data for $360. The latter is not subject to throttling restrictions which typically apply to AT&T’s unlimited plans.

The move comes as AT&T expands its play in the connected vehicle space, an area where it has already seen substantial success in the form of deals with 27 auto makers. In Q2, it added 1.9 million vehicles to its network, taking the total number to 21 million.