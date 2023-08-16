 AT&T advances C-Band rollout with spectrum bump - Mobile World Live
AT&T advances C-Band rollout with spectrum bump

16 AUG 2023
A hand reaches for a digital symbol of 5G

AT&T doubled the amount of C-Band spectrum available for deployment after two satellite companies cleared it for use by mobile operators, enabling capacity and data rate increases.

A representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) network performance in some cities will improve over the coming months as AT&T continues to roll out its licensed C-Band spectrum by an average of 80MHz in each market.

It now has access to a minimum of 100MHz of mid-band spectrum in the contiguous US and an average of 120MHz nationwide.

“That’s bandwidth in every available city, 406 locations in all,” the representative stated.

AT&T began using C-Band spectrum in 2022 after several delays due to airline industry concerns over interference.

Its deployments of mid-band spectrum including a combination of C-Band and 3.45GHz spectrum currently covers more than 175 million people.

Equipment deployed including radios are capable of handling the full bandwidth spectrum load once software updates are completed.

AT&T’s representative told MWL it retuned C-Band equipment previously deployed in 46 locations to provide faster data rates and increased capacity.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

