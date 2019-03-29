 AT&T adds FirstNet features as build nears midpoint - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T adds FirstNet features as build nears midpoint

29 MAR 2019

AT&T outlined plans to expand the services available to FirstNet subscribers, as construction of the dedicated network for public safety workers nears the halfway mark.

Over the next 12 months, the operator plans to deploy a single sign-on service (pictured, right) for FirstNet applications, eliminating the need for first responders to repeatedly sign in across apps during crisis situations.

It will also debut a customer care app specifically for FirstNet subscribers; and enhance its Network Status Map with overlays of flood and fire range information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

New tools for developers are also on the way, including a software development kit for the sign-on feature and an API for applications seeking network priority on FirstNet.

One year in
The updates come as AT&T nears the midway point in its construction of FirstNet.

At a meeting held earlier this month, FirstNet chief technology and operations officer Jeff Bratcher noted AT&T’s construction of the network reached 40 per cent completion at the end of 2018, adding the operator is aiming to hit 60 per cent completion this year.

Already, FirstNet has signed up some 450,000 subscribers from nearly 5,000 emergency departments and organisations. The operator began construction in March 2018.

On a recent earnings call, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said growth from FirstNet will be a “significant driver” of subscriber additions throughout the rest of 2019.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

