 AT&T hits 5G coverage goal ahead of schedule - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T hits 5G coverage goal ahead of schedule

15 JUL 2021

AT&T announced its 5G network now covers 250 million US citizens, putting it six months ahead of a previously announced year-end goal as it continues to use dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) to deploy the technology on the same bands used for LTE.

The operator stated universities are using its 5G network to enable research in data science, agriculture and mining, while physicians are using it to accelerate the processing of medical data.

AT&T also claimed to be ahead of T-Mobile US in mmWave, which it calls 5G+ and is aiming to offer in parts of more than 40 cities and the same number of venues by the year-end.

The operator is preparing to deploy C-Band spectrum, which it stated will cover at least 70 million people by the end of 2022 and 200 million by end-2023.

AT&T increased its targets for C-Band coverage after announcing a spinoff of WarnerMedia to Discovery which will free up cash for investment in the network. The operator predicts capex in the region of $24 billion per year after the transaction closes, a $2 billion increase from previous projections.

In addition AT&T is raising capital through the sale of game studio Playdemic to Electronic Arts, and property sales.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

KT presume de 5G autónoma

KDDI, LG Uplus team on 6G research, standards

KT claims SA 5G milestone
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association