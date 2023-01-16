 ATIS pledges cooperation with O-RAN Alliance - Mobile World Live
Home

ATIS pledges cooperation with O-RAN Alliance

16 JAN 2023

Standards group the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) signed an MoU with the O-RAN Alliance to advance open RAN initiatives including security and stakeholder requirements.

Their agreement paves the way for ATIS to combine the O-RAN Alliance’s specifications with its own open RAN standards.

The MoU covers joint participation in relevant working groups, promoting and endorsing events, and other areas of mutual interest.

ATIS is a standards association with several ties to the O-RAN Alliance, including AT&T executive Igal Elbaz’s presence on both boards.

Elbaz stated combining the expertise of ATIS and the O-RAN Alliance “will help accelerate the industry’s implementation of open RAN”.

The standards body’s board also includes executives from Comcast, T-Mobile US and Verizon.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

