Home

AST SpaceMobile, Zain ink connectivity deal

10 FEB 2023

US-based satellite operator AST SpaceMobile and operator Zain entered into an agreement to improve digital services in Saudi Arabia, targeting increased access to mobile services in remote locations.

The pair stated they had signed an Memorandum of Understanding for AST SpaceMobile to provide the operator with its satellite-based broadband network to enhance mobile services in hard-to-reach sites, particularly around rural areas and at sea and in-flight.

CTO at Zain Abdulrahman AlMufadda (pictured, left) said the tie-up is in line with the operator’s commitment to “expand digital services and communications” and deliver an “inclusive ecosystem” in the country through improved network coverage.

In addition, the agreement will cover the exploration around new telecoms services using space-based mobile broadband.

The collaboration marks AST SpaceMobile’s latest deal with an operator to boost mobile connectivity.

In 2021, the satellite player inked a partnership with Philippines-based Smart Communications to increase network footprint and deliver affordable broadband services, and recently trialled satellite-to-phone communications with Rakuten.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

