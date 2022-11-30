 AST SpaceMobile launches $65M share sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AST SpaceMobile launches $65M share sale

30 NOV 2022

Satellite player AST SpaceMobile set the wheels in motion on a public offering for $65 million worth of shares, as it cautioned investors it would need to splash significant amounts of cash before raising revenue from its core proposition.

In filings made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company noted prospective funds raised from the sale were yet to be allocated to specific areas. However, it pointed to a number of segments it will need to invest in to bring its proposition to the market.

These include satellite design, assembly and launch, developing the components of the SpaceMobile Service, R&D, buying raw materials, testing, and increasing its repair and maintenance capabilities.

It noted alongside the share sale, it was in talks with other parties about improving its financial position.

AST SpaceMobile plans to provide mobile connectivity from satellites directly to standard handsets. It already has trial agreements in place with a number of operators.

The company is already publicly listed in the US following an IPO in 2021. It also has several high-profile partners in the mobile industry including Vodafone Group, AT&T and American Tower.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

AST SpaceMobile prepares sat-to-phone operator tests

AST SpaceMobile despliega en pruebas el mayor satélite de conectividad

Nokia lands AST SpaceMobile 4G, 5G deal

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association