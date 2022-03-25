 AST SpaceMobile hooks up with Orange on trial - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AST SpaceMobile hooks up with Orange on trial

25 MAR 2022

AST SpaceMobile has added Orange to its operator roster to kick the tires on a satellite-based cellular broadband trial in an unnamed country in Africa.

The two companies signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) that included using AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 test satellite to provide service to mobile phones in Africa using 3GPP standard frequencies.

The MOU could also pave the way for the two companies to forge a bigger agreement to serve Orange subscribers through AST SpaceMobile’s planned network of BlueBird satellites.

Orange has African network operations in Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mayotte, Morocco, Reunion Island, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Tunisia.

The BlueWalker 3 test satellite, which AST SpaceMobile expects to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket this summer, has an aperture of 693 square feet that was designed to communicate directly with mobile phones. AST SpaceMobile announced an agreement with SpaceX in early March for the first BlueWalker 3 orbit, which the two companies said could also lead to a framework for future launches.

AST SpaceMobile plans to launch an array of satellites that it will use to fill in connectivity gaps for mobile subscribers via standard phones. In addition to Orange, AST SpaceMobile is also collaborating with Rakuten Mobile, Vodafone and American Tower to address Internet connectivity gaps.

In September, AST SpaceMobile competitor Lynk Global announced it had signed several commercial operator agreements to serve customers in the Bahamas and Central Africa via its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. It followed this up with deals in Mongolia as well as several Pacific and Caribbean nations. Launch is expected this year.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Orange closes in on new chairman – report

Orange continues converged push in Romania

Vodafone y Orange, las mejores redes móviles de España
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association