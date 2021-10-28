 Asia pandemic woes weigh on Telenor - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Asia pandemic woes weigh on Telenor

28 OCT 2021

Telenor’s net income and revenue slipped in Q3 as ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) impacts in its Asian markets offset a stronger performance in the Nordics.

Revenue of NOK27.4 billion ($3.2 billion) was down from NOK28.4 billion in Q3 2020, while net income dropped from NOK4.5 billion to NOK2.6 billion.

In a statament, Telenor highlighted a solid performance in the Nordics, with demand for value added services in Norway driving a 3 per cent rise in mobile ARPU, and 5G fuelling a 4 per cent rise in subscription and traffic revenue in Finland and Norway.

Other positives included a 1.8 million increase in the group’s overall subscriber base to 172 million.

Telenor maintained its full-year outlook as CEO Sigve Brekke hailed progress with its strategic ambitions including modernisation and digitalisation initiatives.

Asia hit
Telenor generates half of its overall revenue in Asia, making the ongoing Covid-19 woes a major issue.

It noted early signs of gradual recovery from the impact, but explained Q3 was hit by lockdowns in Thailand and Bangladesh.

The situation in Malaysia was beginning to ease.

Telenor predicted low-levels of international travel and the associated hit to roaming revenue “will likely remain until restrictions are eased and mass-vaccination has gained traction”.

“The duration and modality of restrictions, and the timing of economic recovery in Asia remains uncertain.”

It did not include its Myanmar operation in the Q3 figures.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Veon hails revenue, 4G subscriptions growth in Q3

Telecom Italia cuts outlook as conditions deteriorate

Nokia chief hails progress despite chip shortage

Tags

Featured Content

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association