Arm hands Huawei a lifeline - Mobile World Live

UK-based chip designer Arm backtracked on a previous decision to stop working with Huawei, arguing its technology is not covered by a US ban on working with the Chinese vendor, Reuters reported.

The news agency stated Arm’s legal experts determined the company could continue supplying the smartphone maker with its technology, which is vital for Huawei’s development of its own mobile chips.

A representative told Reuters Arm’s v8 and v9 architectures are of “UK-origin”, leaving it clear to continue delivering current and next-generation designs to Huawei’s chip business HiSilicon.

The assertion reverses a decision to halt dealings with Huawei made by management in May. At the time, BBC News reported bosses were concerned Arm architectures contained technologies which originated in the US, which would thus be covered by the trade ban.

Reuters noted it remains unclear whether future Arm architectures could be subject to the US restrictions.

Arm told the news outlet it is in contact with US officials regarding its trade with HiSilicon, and is confident it is working within the “parameters” of the ban.