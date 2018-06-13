Arm eyes IoT boost with Stream Technologies buy

Arm announced the acquisition of IoT connectivity specialist Stream Technologies, a move the chip technology company said would allow it to expand the abilities of its IoT device management platform.

In a statement, SoftBank-owned Arm said it would integrate UK-headquartered Stream Technologies’ IoT connectivity technology into the next iteration of its IoT device management platform.

It added this would offer customers secure, end-to-end control of devices across the range of wireless protocols including cellular, LoRa and satellite.

Stream Technologies was founded in 2000 and developed a number of technologies related to managing network connectivity to M2M devices.

Arm SVP and general manager for IoT Cloud services Hima Mukkamala said the acquisition would allow Arm to “provide organisations with a robust end-to-end IoT platform for managing, connecting, provisioning and updating devices that is easily scalable and flexible. This scalability is critical as we move from billions to trillions of connected devices.”

The company has identified IoT as one of its major priorities and aims to play a “industry-leading role” in supporting IoT everywhere. It expects there will be a trillion connected devices around the world by 2035.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.