 Arm changes mind on IoT transfer - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Arm changes mind on IoT transfer

25 AUG 2020

Chip designer Arm backtracked on a plan to transfer its IoT operations to parent SoftBank Group, opting to hold on to the businesses but separate their operations and accounting from its core semiconductor business, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A representative told the newspaper Arm believes it can deliver the same benefits of a spinoff while keeping the operations in-house.

In early July, the UK-based company detailed plans to offload its IoT Platform and Treasure Data businesses to SoftBank to focus on its core chip IP business.

Previously, SoftBank Group said it was considering a sale of some or all of its stake in Arm, which it acquired for $32 billion in 2016. The Japanese company was also exploring listing Arm as part of a broader asset sale strategy to help reduce debt.

While the IoT sector hasn’t lived up to the heady expectations, the long-term growth trends are still attractive, which means keeping the division could make Arm more valuable.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Quarterly profit eases pressure on SoftBank

Nvidia sniffs around Arm

SoftBank considers Arm options
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association