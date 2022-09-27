Arm appoints Child as CFO

Arm lined-up experienced finance executive Jason Child to succeed Inder Singh as CFO, an appointment hinting at continued ambitions by the company to seek an IPO following the collapse of a sale to Nvidia.

The company stated Child brings 30 years experience in finance roles with high growth companies. He is due to take up the post on 2 November, with Singh to remain as an adviser until the end of the month.

Child’s experience includes terms as CFO with US software company Splunk and Amazon.

Arm CEO Rene Haas cited Child’s “extensive experience in financial management at public companies and IPO execution” as being particularly valuable “in preparation for a potential public listing”.

The company had previously backed away from an immediate IPO following turbulence in the UK government.

Arm also appointed Karen Dykstra and Jeff Sine to its board, effective immediately.

Dykstra counts spells with AOL and Plainfield Asset Management among her previous roles, while Sine is a co-founder and partner of investment bank Raine Group.

Haas branded the pair “exceptional business leaders who will bring a depth and breadth of experience to the Arm board”.