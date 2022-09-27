 Arm appoints Child as CFO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Arm appoints Child as CFO

27 SEP 2022

Arm lined-up experienced finance executive Jason Child to succeed Inder Singh as CFO, an appointment hinting at continued ambitions by the company to seek an IPO following the collapse of a sale to Nvidia.

The company stated Child brings 30 years experience in finance roles with high growth companies. He is due to take up the post on 2 November, with Singh to remain as an adviser until the end of the month.

Child’s experience includes terms as CFO with US software company Splunk and Amazon.

Arm CEO Rene Haas cited Child’s “extensive experience in financial management at public companies and IPO execution” as being particularly valuable “in preparation for a potential public listing”.

The company had previously backed away from an immediate IPO following turbulence in the UK government.

Arm also appointed Karen Dykstra and Jeff Sine to its board, effective immediately.

Dykstra counts spells with AOL and Plainfield Asset Management among her previous roles, while Sine is a co-founder and partner of investment bank Raine Group.

Haas branded the pair “exceptional business leaders who will bring a depth and breadth of experience to the Arm board”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Softbank negocia con Samsung una alianza sobre Arm

Son seeks Samsung handshake on Arm alliance

Arm demanda a Qualcomm por vulneración de licencias
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association