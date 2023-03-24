Arcep policy group back to full strength

French regulator Arcep’s digital and new media credentials were boosted by the appointment of Sarah Jacquier Pelissier to the seven-person group which decides its policies.

In a statement, it noted Pelissier brings 22-year’s experience in a host of telecoms, legal and regulatory roles to the Arcep College, including a spell with the European Commission’s communication networks, content and technologies unit.

Pelissier also worked with the French government, advising on platform and digital law for the Ministry of Culture since 2018, along with sitting on a regulatory commission covering the film industry from 2021.

The appointment was made at the decree of French President Emmanuel Macron. Arcep explained Pelissier is one of three college members selected in this way, with the remaining four picked by the heads of the nation’s two parliamentary houses, the Senate and National Assembly.

Pelissier replaces Monique Liebert-Champagne, who sat on the Arcep College from 2017 to 2022.