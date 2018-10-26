English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Arcep aiming to keep 5G spectrum prices low

26 OCT 2018

French regulator Arcep’s chief Sebastien Soriano announced it will be challenging to keep prices low for a 2019 spectrum auction, especially when supply cannot keep up with demand, but said it wants to find a way to do so.

The high prices operators end up paying has been a hot topic since Italy recently raised €6.5 billion, some €4 billion more than the minimum amount targeted. This was criticised for not leaving operators with enough cash to invest in infrastructure.

Governments have often used such auctions as an easy way to raise money.

“In the past, the financial argument may have been important, perhaps very important, but opinions have changed,” Soriano told Reuters.

“There’s room to be inventive. Now, we need to find the right ideas and that’s not easy,” he added.

Arcep plans to put up the 3.5GHz band for its 5G auction, but Soriano admitted scarcity of spectrum could impact prices: “As long as we’ve not solved this problem about the quantity of frequencies that we have at our disposal…there’s a difficult equation to balance.”

“I can’t say that Italy is a counter-example as long as I haven’t found the solution so that we don’t do the same thing.”

France today (26 October) opened a public consultation which will run until the end of the year.

In its last spectrum auction in 2015 the government raised €2.8 billion.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Trump nudges US to free more spectrum for 5G

TIM CEO defends high 5G spectrum prices

Italian regulator defends 5G auction

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association