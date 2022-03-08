 Apple tunes up iPhone SE with 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple tunes up iPhone SE with 5G

08 MAR 2022

Apple added 5G connectivity to its budget iPhone SE line in its first major release of 2022.

The iPhone SE 3 will retail for $429, more than the $399 of Apple’s previous low-tier model. The ordering process opens on 11 March with the device due to be available in stores from 18 March.

Industry experts had long predicted the iPhone SE 3 would gain 5G connectivity prior to Apple’s unveiling.

The iPhone SE 3 also includes Apple’s latest A15 Bionic processor previously available on higher end models including the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max. Unlike those devices, the latest low-tier unit retains a home button and also features a TouchID fingerprint sensor.

It offers a 12MP main camera and will be available in midnight, starlight and Product Red colour schemes.

During the unveiling, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the latest model would was “going to be great for existing iPhone users who want a highly capable and compact” device, along with those purchasing one of the company’s smartphones for the first time.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Australians warm to smart home devices

Apple makes payments push

Los problemas de aprovisionamiento no afectan al negocio de Apple
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association