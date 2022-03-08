Apple tunes up iPhone SE with 5G

Apple added 5G connectivity to its budget iPhone SE line in its first major release of 2022.

The iPhone SE 3 will retail for $429, more than the $399 of Apple’s previous low-tier model. The ordering process opens on 11 March with the device due to be available in stores from 18 March.

Industry experts had long predicted the iPhone SE 3 would gain 5G connectivity prior to Apple’s unveiling.

The iPhone SE 3 also includes Apple’s latest A15 Bionic processor previously available on higher end models including the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max. Unlike those devices, the latest low-tier unit retains a home button and also features a TouchID fingerprint sensor.

It offers a 12MP main camera and will be available in midnight, starlight and Product Red colour schemes.

During the unveiling, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the latest model would was “going to be great for existing iPhone users who want a highly capable and compact” device, along with those purchasing one of the company’s smartphones for the first time.